Paris Hilton channels desi look in traditional Indian attires

Paris Hilton channels inner desi in traditional Indian attire

Paris Hilton channeled her inner desi donning gorgeous traditional Indian attires during her recent visit to Mumbai.

The This Is Paris star modelled different outfits during her trip while giving shout outs to different local designers of the country on her Instagram.

“Love wearing and supporting local designers when I travel. In love with these gorgeous looks from Indian designer @PapaDontPreachByShubhika styled by @Marta.Del.Rio,” Hilton captioned the reel.

The media personality turned heads as she donned a blue embellished dress, a sparkly red jumpsuit featuring deep neckline and two different lehengas.

The Hollywood beauty paired the ensembles with matching gorgeous jewelry from different Indian brands.

Hilton reached India, reportedly the House of Wax actor’s fourth visit to the country, on Wednesday to launch her new fragrance.

