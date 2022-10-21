Prince William blasts Prince Harry for handing ‘blatant disrespect’ to Firm

File Footage

Prince William has just accused Prince Harry of having disrespected the Royal Family, as well as him by pushing Prince George into the spotlight at such a young age.



This claim has been brought to light by Vanity Fair's Katie Nicholl, in her interview with US Weekly.

She started off by saying, “It had a huge impact on him, on Catherine, on their young family.”



“It put them in that prime sort of centre. It moved them centre-stage far sooner than they would otherwise have been.”

Before concluding she also added, “A lot of it was how he chose to do that and what William saw as great disrespect to the institution and to his, to his family, to his grandmother.”