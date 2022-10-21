Royals ‘cowering in fear’ behind sofas from Meghan Markle’s docuseries

File Footage

Meghan Markle has taken the Royal Family by surprise with news of her docuseries and reportedly has them “hiding behind sofas.”



This claim has been made by royal commentator Russell Myers, in his interview with Express UK.

He first stated off addressing the “bomb” Meghan Markle appears to have dropped onto the entirety of Buckingham Palace.



Mr Myers was even quoted saying, “Yet another day, yet another interview with Meghan Markle, and she is now PRing herself over her podcast Archetypes.”

“But the one big revelation - we were debating this yesterday, the will they, won’t they appear in this Netflix drama - is that she has dropped the bomb.”

“This is happening. It is all happening. I imagine the Royal Family will be hiding behind the sofas waiting for this one,” he even added before concluding.