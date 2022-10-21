Meghan Markle gets praises for her struggle: 'Started from the bottom'

Meghan Markle is appreciated for her consistency before big Hollywood debut.

Speaking on her podcast Archetypes, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that she felt like a 'bimbo' during her job as the 'briefcase' girl on game show Deal Or No Deal.

Hosts of the Royally Us podcast, Christine Ross and Christina Garibaldi admitted that an average person could relate to Meghan's ordeal.

Ms Ross said: “Deal or No Deal feels like so long ago in Meghan’s life. She talked a lot about how she was broke, had a car that would barely run and probably took several jobs that didn’t represent who she wanted to be but paid the bills —- a lot of us can relate to that.

“A lot of people can relate to taking a job that you don’t love…but at least it’s a paycheck and learning from that experience. So I thought this was really relatable. Sometimes she can feel a little out-of-touch — up in her Montecito mansion — but it’s a nice reminder that she did have to start from the bottom.”

Ms Garibaldi added: “Definitely, she struggled to get to where she is today — she had to put in the work and put in the time — and she said that this was basically money to pay for auditions…It is a relatable conversation.”

Meghan Markle got her big break with the role of Rachel Zane on Suits in 2011.