Kevin Spacey acknowledge jury’s decision in sex assault case, ‘justice was done today’

Kevin Spacey won civil sexual assault trial after federal jury dismissed $40 million lawsuit brought against the Hollywood actor by Anthony Rapp.

The jury concluded that Rapp, 50, didn't prove that the House of Cards star made any unwanted sexual advances towards him when he was 14.

Following the verdict, the Usual Suspects actor’s attorney shared a statement on behalf of the actor, reading, "Mr Spacey is grateful to live in a country where the citizens have a right to trial by impartial jurors who make their decision based on evidence and not rumour or social media.”

"And he is deeply thankful to this particular jury. This was a highly educated group of six women and five men, all except one college graduate and most with graduate degrees,” Spacey's attorney Jennifer Keller said.



"Their verdict was swift and decisive. Justice was done today,” concluded the statement.

The verdict followed a three-week trial in Manhattan federal court. Spacey, 63, had continually denied the allegations and insisted that he hadn't been alone with Rapp at any point in the past.