Meghan Markle 'advisory role' on Hollywood Meghan branded 'funny'

Meghan Markle has left experts in splits over her potential role in a Royal Family movie.
The Duchess of Sussex told Variety that she would loved to help an actress that plays Meghan Markle in a movie based on the royals.
Discussing the 41-year-old's comments, Australia Today's host Allison Langdon says: "The thing that caught my attention is she's ruled out a return to Holyrood except for one circumstance where she'd consider returning to Holyrood.
"That's an advisory role to help guide an actress who might one day play her in a TV show or movie."
Her co-host Karl Stefanovic responded: "Exactly. We've been hearing from our funny viewers, you at home."
He later went on to display Australian fan reactions from Facebook.
One wrote: "So glad she's going to 'help' the person who plays her. Genuine with a capital G."
Another responded: "Is she trying to get into comedy?"
A third wrote: "One of the best laughs I've had all day!"
"Good grief, what planet does she come from?!" added a third.
