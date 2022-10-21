 
close
Friday October 21, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Meghan Markle 'advisory role' on Hollywood Meghan branded 'funny'

Meghan Markle declares she will help actress recreate her role in royal family movie

By Web Desk
October 21, 2022
Meghan Markle advisory role on Hollywood Meghan branded funny
Meghan Markle 'advisory role' on Hollywood Meghan branded 'funny'

Meghan Markle has left experts in splits over her potential role in a Royal Family movie.

The Duchess of Sussex told Variety that she would loved to help an actress that plays Meghan Markle in a movie based on the royals.

Discussing the 41-year-old's comments, Australia Today's host Allison Langdon says: "The thing that caught my attention is she's ruled out a return to Holyrood except for one circumstance where she'd consider returning to Holyrood.

"That's an advisory role to help guide an actress who might one day play her in a TV show or movie."

Her co-host Karl Stefanovic responded: "Exactly. We've been hearing from our funny viewers, you at home."

He later went on to display Australian fan reactions from Facebook.

One wrote: "So glad she's going to 'help' the person who plays her. Genuine with a capital G."

Another responded: "Is she trying to get into comedy?"

A third wrote: "One of the best laughs I've had all day!"

"Good grief, what planet does she come from?!" added a third.