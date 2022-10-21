Taylor Swift addresses her romance with Joe Alwyn on 'Midnights'

File footage

Taylor Swift has addressed her romance with Joe Alwyn on her 10th studio album, Midnights, which released on Friday, October 21.

The Folklore singer, 32, who previously announced to unveil one song title at a time, has shared the full track list of her much-anticipated album.

Much to fans’ surprise, Swift has also addressed her engagement rumors with boyfriend of six years Joe Alwyn on Midnights.

Swift opened up the album with a track titled Lavender Haze with lyrics, “All they keep asking me/ Is if I'm gonna be your bride/ The only kinda girl they see/ Is a one night or a wife.'”

She then hit back at the line of questioning, “I'm damned if I do give a damn what people say/ The 1950s [expletive] they want from me/ I just wanna stay in that lavender haze."

Earlier this month, the Lover crooner teased the track on her Instagram and shared that she first learned of the phrase ‘lavender haze’ while watching the TV series Mad Men.

"I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool," said Swift. "And it turns out that it's a common phrase used in the '50s, where they would just describe being in love."

Swift also revealed that Lavender Haze was specifically inspired by her relationship with Alwyn.