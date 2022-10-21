Prince Harry, Meghan Markle already ‘sold their souls’ to Netflix

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have already signed off on Netflix’s terms and have seemingly ‘sold their souls’ for the US dream.



Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield issued these claims in her most recent interview with Express UK.

She started off by claiming, “If the death of Diana is considered vulgar in The Crown, it most certainly could hurt Netflix's relationship with Harry and Meghan.”

“However, they've cashed an incredibly large check from Netflix. Some might say they've already sold their souls. What can they do?”

“The Sussexes have to fulfil their contractual obligations before they can move on.”

She also offered a suggestion during the course of her chat and added how “I believe Netflix will always choose The Crown over Harry and Meghan.”

“It's a highly celebrated scripted series that put Netflix on the map for original content. This product was an award winning game changer for the streaming giant.”

“Harry and Meghan have yet to prove themselves in Hollywood.”