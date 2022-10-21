Meghan Markle, Prince Harry want to rebuild relationships with King Charles, Kate Middleton, William

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want to rebuild relationships with King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other royals in 2023.



The International Business Times, quoting a source, said Meghan and Harry want to rebuild relationships in what has been called a "year of reconciliation."

The couple want to patch things up with the royals so they can all move forward as a united family.

The report, per Closer magazine, says Meghan and Harry in order to rebuild bridges, first have to simmer down on the projects that could possibly negatively affect them.

However, Prince Harry has reportedly toned down and postponed his memoir to 2023.

Meghan and Harry’s Netflix docuseries have also been postponed to 2023.

They want to reconcile with the royals ahead of King Charles coronation on May 6, next year.