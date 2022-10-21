BLACKPINK Lisa makes history on iTunes chart: report

BLACKPINK's Lisa highly anticipating solo music album LALISA has made incredible history.
On October 21, Clout News reported that BLACKPINK’s Lisa debut solo single LALISA becomes the first female K-pop artist music album to reach at No. 01 position in 120 countries on iTunes.
With this achievement, Lisa's album LALISA joins English singer Adele who is the first soloist female artist to achieve this massive milestone with her song HELLO.
Adele HELLO took seven years to achieve this milestone and became the first to achieve it.
Recently, BLACKPINK’s LALISA surpassed 800 million streams on Spotify.
LALISA is the first solo single album of Lisa. It was released on September 10, 2021.
Lisa is a Thai singer and member of the World’s famous K-pop girl band BLACKPINK.
Meghan Markle old picture from compromising show goes viral on the internet
Meghan Markle told she is not known for her 'softness' in public
Meghan Markle declares she will help actress recreate her role in royal family movie
Emily Ratajkowski talks about feeling variety of emotions after break up
Kate Middleton thinks Camilla doesn't take her royal duties seriously and that she doesn't deserve the role
According to an expert astrologer, King Charles coronation may be cancelled or postponed