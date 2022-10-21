Prince Harry undermines Prince William and Kate Middleton's work

 
October 21, 2022
By Web Desk
October 21, 2022
Prince Harry undermines Prince William and Kate Middletons work

Prince Harry has been accused of undermining the hard work Prince William and Catherine do for Mental Health with his latest remarks.

Speaking at a discussion, Harry said growing up in the royal family and then spending 10 years in the military, he never heard the words “therapy” or “coaching.

Commenting on his statement royal expert Angela Levin said, "Diana sought mental help for Harry when he was a child. It was just not called 'therapy."