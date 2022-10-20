Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Eugenie puts on stylish display as she attends art fair in Paris

Princess Eugenie showed off her fashion sense as she rocked elegant tweed ensembles during her appearance at art fair in Paris on Wednesday.
The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson looked stunning as she posed for photographs at the art fair.
The 32-year-old left onlookers in awe as she wore black-and-white outfit, featuring a sleeveless cardigan. She adorned the chic dress with gold buttons. She added some black tights to give the outfit a touch of autumn.
Eugenie added some gold jewellery to elevate her look,. She wore her hair in a sophisticated up-do, with a few strands down to frame her face, and opted for a minimal make-up look.
Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez will invite Jennifer Garner and Marc Anthony to holiday bash, says source
Meghan Markle alleges she feel objectified on the stage during her podcast
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle scared of having their image shattered after ‘The Crown’ endorsement Prince Harry,...
Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake tied the knot in 2012 and share two kids, Silas Randall and Phineas
Jennifer Aniston wants to date someone 'funny, successful, unaffected by her fame level, and handsome,' claims source
Angad Bedi is now married to actress Neha Dhupia