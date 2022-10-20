Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Eugenie puts on stylish display as she attends art fair in Paris

Princess Eugenie showed off her fashion sense as she rocked elegant tweed ensembles during her appearance at art fair in Paris on Wednesday.

The daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson looked stunning as she posed for photographs at the art fair.

The 32-year-old left onlookers in awe as she wore black-and-white outfit, featuring a sleeveless cardigan. She adorned the chic dress with gold buttons. She added some black tights to give the outfit a touch of autumn.

Eugenie added some gold jewellery to elevate her look,. She wore her hair in a sophisticated up-do, with a few strands down to frame her face, and opted for a minimal make-up look.