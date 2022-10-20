Shakira subtly slams ex-Gerard Pique in latest track ‘Monotonia’

File Footage

Shakira subtly bashed her former partner Gerard Pique few months after shocking split in her latest track titled Monotonia.



The Waka Waka hit-maker seemingly addressed her relationship and breakup with the Barcelona star in her hotly released song which translate to Monotony in English.

The mother-of-two sings, “It wasn’t your fault, nor was it mine. It was monotony’s fault. I never said anything but it hurt me. I knew this would happen.”

“It’s a necessary goodbye. What used to be incredible became routine. Your lips don’t taste of anything to me. Now it’s the complete opposite.”

“You left me because of your narcissism. You forgot what you used to be,” Shakira muses. “Distant with your attitude, and that filled me with worry. You didn’t give even half. I know I gave more than you.”

In the music video, Shakira is shot through her chest by a man with bazooka wearing a white hoodie and grey trouser as she is walking through a supermarket brokenhearted.

Fans of the Columbian singer believe that the man plays the role of the footballer in the video as Pique, too, once donned the same outfit in Shakia’s 2017 song Me Enamore.

Shakira and Pique announced their separation in June 2022 after spending almost 12 years together. The duo is also parents to two sons, Sasha and Milan.