Katrina Kaif reveals that she was told she can't dance

Katrina Kaif will be next seen in the film 'Phone Bhoot'

Katrina Kaif recently revealed that she has been told at the beginning of her career that she cannot dance.

Kaif, not only reveled this but also accepted the fact that she could not dance. “I could not dance. Its not that they said that about me. No, I couldn’t dance. That was a fact. They were just stating the very obvious fact that was in front of them. I’ve said it many times before.”

The Bang Bang actress recalled that Farah Khan was the one who often reminded her to keep your hands and lines clean. Moreover, choreographer Bosco Martis also gave her confidence.

“Bosco was the first person to… I don’t know why and what he saw. Bosco was the first person to explain to me or talk to me. Because I was convinced that I was not a good dancer and I was never going to be a good dancer and I couldn’t dance and that was coming across. Bosco told me that you are a good dancer. You have it in you but you have things to work on, stated Katrina.”

According to IndianExpress, Katrina Kaif has been popular for many hit songs including; Bang Bang, Kamli, Sheila Ki Jawani.