Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez planning to invite former lovers to holiday bash: ‘No bad blood’

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez planning to invite former partners to holiday bash: ‘No bad blood’

Ben Affleck and wife Jennifer Lopez will celebrate upcoming holidays with their former partners, Jennifer Garner and Marc Anthony, revealed insider.

The loved-up couple have plans to invite their former partners to celebrate both Thanksgiving and Christmas together for which they are arranging to throw a “huge celebration.”

The Marry Me actor and Argo star want their kids to mark the upcoming festivals with both their biological parents as “one big family.”

An insider told Entertainment Tonight that it is not confirm if either Garner or Anthony would accept the invitation.

"They have to sort things out with both sets of kids and their exes, but they would love to have all the kids together with them as one big family and are working on that now," the source said.

The insider added that there is "no bad blood" in the blended brood.

Lopez share twins, Max and Emme, with Anthony while Affleck is father to three kids, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, with ex-wife Garner.