Jessica Biel celebrates milestone anniversary with Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel celebrated 10 years of marriage with husband Justin Timberlake with sweet tribute on social media.

The Candy actor took to Instagram to share several throwback snaps of the couple at different occasions in honor of the significant milestone.

“Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime!” she captioned the post. “Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you.”

The Palmer star also shared a tribute of his own for wifey with his own selection of memories with the actor-model.

"10 years ain't enough! You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!" he wrote beside the snaps.

Earlier, in a conversation with Access Hollywood, Biel said ahead of the 10th anniversary that she was proud of her relationship with the Timberlake even though the couple had their fair share of ups and downs in their decade long journey.

“I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like, ‘Oh, my gosh, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life,'” the 40-year-old told the outlet, “I just feel really proud of it.”

Biel added, “We’ve had our ups and downs like everybody and I’m just really proud of it, and I’m still the happiest and loving my life.”

The couple started dating in 2007 and got engaged four years later in 2011. They tied the knot in October 2012.

The power couple is parents to two sons, Silas Randall, 7, and Phineas, 2.



