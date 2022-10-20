Piers Morgan sparks reactions with idea to run as Prime Minister after Liz Truss resigns

Britain's outspoken TV presenter Piers Morgan has once again sparked reactions with his comments, implying he is ready to enter the world of politics following Liz Truss' resignation.

The former Good Morning Britain presenter, just hours before Truss delivered her statement, took to Twitter to urge the politician to step down, writing: "You’re making Britain an absolute laughing stock @trussliz - put your country before your pathetic attempt at self-preservation, and resign."



The 57-year-old declared: "It’s over. Liz Truss is resigning and will become shortest-serving Prime Minister in British history. What an absolute shambles."

"These are serious times and we need a serious & competent Prime Minister," he added.

Morgan also mused the possibility of running for PM one day as he shared an old picture of himself outside 10 Downing Street, the TalkTV presenter told his followers: "It may be time."

The controversial media personality's remarks left the users divided, with one wrote: "If America can have [ Donald Trump ] then UK can definitely have @piersmorgan," one of the broadcaster's fans wrote in response, with another adding: ""F*** it how much worse can it get."

Another wrote: "We don’t need another court jester real leadership not bullsh*t is what’s required."