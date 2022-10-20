Meghan Markle reacts to rumours about her and Prince Harry's docuseries

Meghan Markle has tried to address the rumours about her and Prince Harry's Netflix docuseries in an interview with a fashion magazine.

Matt Donnelly, in exclusive for Vanity Fair, asked the Duchess of Sussex if rumours the couple requested extensive editing on Netflix docuseries were true.



Meghan, as per The Sun, responded as saying: "It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it."

Lilibet's mom appeared trusting docuseries director, explaining: "But that’s not why we’re telling it. We’re trusting our story to someone else, and that means it will go through their lens."

Prince Harry's wife Meghan went on: "It’s interesting. My husband has never worked in this industry before. For me, having worked on "Suits," it’s so amazing to be around so much creative energy and to see how people work together and share their own points of view. That’s been really fun."