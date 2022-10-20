Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Dream Girl 2' gets a new release date

'Dream Girl 2' was set to release on June 29, 2023

Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday's starrer film Dream Girl 2 gets a news release date, the film will now hit the theatres on June 23, 2023.

Earlier, the film was set to release on June 29. But Ekta came to know that Sajid Nadiawala’s film Satya Prem Ki Katha featuring; Kiara Advani and Kartik Aryan, was slated to release on the same date. Therefore, she decided to prepone the date of her film from June 29 to 23.

The makers have so far released the teaser of Dream Girl 2. The film is sequel to the original Dream Girl released in 2019 starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrrat Bharucha.

Dream Girl 2 marks the first on-screen collaboration of Ayushaman and Ananya for a film. The two are currently busy shooting for the movie.

As per IndiaToday, the makers have promised that the second instalment of Dream Girl is going to be a laugh-riot with a dose of comedy and entertainment.