Prince Harry launches new attack on royal family with his comments about mental health?

Prince Harry, who has delayed his memoir following the Queen's death, seems to take a dig at the family as he has reportedly claimed that he never heard the words “therapy” or “coaching” when he was a working member of the Firm.

The Duke of Sussex reportedly made the comments while speaking at the Masters of Scale conference in his role as an ambassador for mental health coaching firm Betterup.

Many view this as an attack on the monarchy’s failure to look after its own. According to some, it interprets as yet another indictment of the institution of monarchy for failing to take care of its principals’ mental health.



No clip or of the event has been made public, but several attendees have tweeted the substance of the Duke's words, he spoke during an on-stage conversation with the firm’s founder, Alexi Robichaux.



Doron Weber - Vice President & Program Director of the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation - tweeted: "Prince Harry says growing up in the royal family & then spending 10 years in the military, he never heard the words ‘therapy’ or ‘coaching.’ Then the blinkers came off and his life changed."



The father-of-two said, "I have a coach. I wish I had two," according to a tweet from the Financial Times’ West Coast correspondent Dave Lee.

And Mercy Corps CEO Tjada D’Oyen McKenna tweeted that Harry said, “From a boss standpoint, if you see your people as numbers, you will fail. You can’t treat them as numbers, but folks who need a human connection to fire on all cylinders.”

King Charles' younger son Harry previously claimed in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, for a show he co-produced with her entitled The Me You Can’t See, that it was his wife Meghan Markle who urged him to get therapy.