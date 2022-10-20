Meghan Markle feels ‘energized and excited’ after Queen Elizabeth’s death

File Footage

Meghan Markle has reportedly been feeling “very excited and energized” following news of Queen Elizabeth’s death.



These insights have been brought to light by Meghan Markle, in an interview with Variety Magazine.

“In big moments in life, you get a lot of perspectives,” she began by telling the outlet.

“It makes you wonder what you want to focus your energy on. Right now, we feel energized and excited about all of the things we’ve been building toward.”

“We’re also focused on our foundation. So much of the work we do includes the philanthropic space,” she also added before concluding.