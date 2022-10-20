Kanye West engages in PDA with model Juliana Nalu amid controversies

Kanye West spotted getting cosy with model Juliana Nalu amid controversy surrounding his anti-semitic remarks.

The Praise God hit-maker was captured locking lips with the Brazilian model outside a Los Angeles studio in pictures obtained by Page Six.

Donning matching all-black ensembles, the duo was seen wrapping arms around each other as they engaged in PDA.

Picture Credits: Page Six

The rapper, who has gone out on “a few dates” with Nalu during recent times, is said to be dating the model in an effort to distract people from his ongoing controversies.

A source told the outlet that Ye is “trying to drown out [the headlines about anti-Semitism] with other content.”

“The new girlfriend — whatever is next — it’s to try and make people forget,” the insider added.