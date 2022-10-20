NA okays amendment requiring speaker’s approval before MPs arrest

The National Assembly on Thursday passed the amendments to the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the NA, 2007, requiring the speaker's permission for arresting a lawmaker.
Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani presided today's Assembly session.
According to the agenda shared on the NA’s Twitter, Rule 103 and Rule 106 — which previously required the authorities concerned to notify NA speaker before arresting an MNA and disallowed arrest from the Assembly premises without approval, respectively — was proposed to be substituted by the following:
During the session, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif also proposed that it should be made mandatory for the NA speaker or a committee's chairman to issue a production order for a lawmaker who has been detained or arrested.
"We have faced imprisonments, we used to wait for the Parliament to summon us," he said.
At this, PPP MNA Shazia Marri and Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal Pakistan (MMAP) MNA Molana Abdul Akbar Chitrali expressed support for the amendments.
Later, the NA approved all the said amendments.
Special judge central hears PTI Senator Azam Khan Swati's plea for release on bail in controversial tweets case
Justice Ayesha Malik says cancelled passport presented before returning officer in 2018 had expired in 2015
PM Shehbaz says not looking for any kind of measure like a moratorium, but rather for additional funds
Jemima Goldsmith proves that not she can only speak Urdu language but can also sing Urdu songs
Sameena Shah's son Shahnawaz allegedly killed his wife Sarah Inam at home after a row over a family issue on September...
State Department spokesperson says US has always viewed secure, prosperous Pakistan as critical to its interests