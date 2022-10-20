Meghan Markle will ‘never understand’ Queen Elizabeth’s heartache: ‘No remorse!’

File Footage

Meghan Markle has been put on blast for having no ‘remorse in her soul’ for the pain and heartbreak she forced Queen Elizabeth to endure.



These allegations have been issued by royal commentator and expert Richard Eden, in a short post on Twitter.

He even referenced an article written by David Wilkies that contained a similar allegation and it read, “Duchess of Sussex has paid tribute to the Queen as the ‘most shining example’ of ‘female leadership’.”



“But – in an apparent acknowledgement of tensions in the Royal Family – she also described her death as a ‘complicated time’. Yet Meghan has showed an almost total lack of contrition for any heartache she might have caused the late monarch.”

“Now former Suits actress Meghan has told US entertainment magazine Variety how it was ‘so beautiful’ to look at the legacy the Queen was able to leave ‘on so many fronts’.”

For those unversed, Meghan was quoted telling Variety magazine, “Certainly, in terms of female leadership, [Queen Elizabeth] is the most shining example of what that looks like.”

“I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her. It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, ‘Now she’s reunited with her husband’.”