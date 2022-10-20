Meghan Markle tries not to become 'so jaded' to lose 'piece' of her

Meghan Markle dished on her tactics to steer through the public life especially amid her 'snarky' interviews.

The Duchess of Sussex’s interview with The Cut garnered a huge amount of criticism considering the time it came out – just a week after Queen Elizabeth’s death.

The Suits alum, on Wednesday, was asked: “You’ve done two major interviews since returning to America — one with Oprah Winfrey and the other with New York Magazine, which some found to be snarky. What has it been like to open up about your life now?”

“The [New York Magazine] story was intended to support ‘Archetypes’ and focus on our projects. I’ve had some time to reflect on it. Part of me is just really trusting, really open — that’s how I move in the world,” she replied.

Meghan added: “I have to remember that I don’t ever want to become so jaded that that piece of me goes away. So despite any of those things? Onward. I can survive it.”

Weighing in on her Archetypes podcast, the mum-of-two said: “And that comes with a lot of pieces you can choose to include or not; I choose to include something that I feel is fair to them and also uplifting. And something we can all learn from.”