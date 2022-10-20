Prince Harry’s ‘ignorance’ over Meghan left him ‘enraged’ at Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry allegedly ‘flew into a rage’ at his grandmother Queen Elizabeth after the late monarch reportedly denied his wife Meghan Markle’s request at their 2018 royal wedding, as per a royal expert quoted by Express UK.
The claim came from royal author Robert Lacey in his book Battle of Brothers: William and Harry - the Friendship and the Feuds, in which he said that the Queen had denied Meghan’s first choice of tiara due to its ‘sensitive origins’; it reportedly came to the Windsors after the Russian Revolution.
According to Lacey’s account in his book: “Harry's ignorance of both history and family tradition meant that he had no understanding of this subtlety.”
Talking about the tiara itself, Lacey said: “There was scandal attached… about which Tsarist princess had worn the tiara and how she had been assassinated.”
He also shared earlier that Prince Harry ‘flew into a rage’ when he found out that Meghan was denied the request for the tiara; a claim also supported by Dan Wootton in 2018, who said: “Meghan had her heart set on this tiara with emeralds and Prince Harry hit the roof when they were told it was impossible for her to wear it.”
Meghan Markle recently expressed wanting more for her daughter Lilibet
Judi Dench pens open letter to the series creators and shares views for upcoming season
Netflix upcoming movies and series streaming worldwide this weekend
Meghan Markle is reportedly pushing an image of ‘equality and solidarity’ with her recent appearances
Previously, there were many rumours surrounding the low-paying sum for the gig back in 2006
Kendall Jenner discusses the misconception people have about her character in the new episode