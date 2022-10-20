Kate Middleton ‘very optimistic’ about Prince Harry, William reconciling

file footage

Kate Middleton is reportedly still optimistic that her husband Prince William will reconcile with brother Prince Harry amid a long-drawn feud between the two royal brothers, as per Express UK.



According to royal expert Neil Sean, the Princess of Wales is aware of the ‘anger’ between William and Harry, and is hopeful that they can put their differences aside; the feud ignited when Prince Harry moved away from the royal family with wife Meghan Markle.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Neil said: “Catherine, herself, is still believing that, one day, the brothers would reconcile.”

“She knows just how much anger and anguish that this particular break-up has caused both William and Harry… According to a very good source, Kate is very optimistic about a reconciliation,” he added.

Neil went on to clarify that Kate’s confidence comes from the fact that both Prince Harry and William were ‘best friends’ before seemingly becoming ‘worst enemies’.

He also weighed in on Kate’s own relationship with her brother-in-law Prince Harry, saying: “They got on incredibly well. You could see that from videos like when they did Heads Together. Kate was the sort of person that he could confide in.”