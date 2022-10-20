Meghan Markle’s tribute to Queen to be ‘followed by constructive attitudes’

Meghan Markle recently remembered Queen Elizabeth's legacy’ prompting a warning from an expert that each of her words for the late monarch will be “followed by constructive attitudes”.

During her interview with Variety Magazine, the Duchess of Sussex said: “Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her.”

“It’s been a complicated time, but my husband, ever the optimist, said, 'Now she’s reunited with her husband.’”

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said that the mum-of-two to adopt "constructive attitudes" following the monarch's death.

Fitzwilliams told the Daily Star: "Meghan has rightly paid tribute to the Queen in the interview [with Variety].

"Throughout her 70-year reign, the Queen believed in a strong monarchy, which served the people, which she did so brilliantly.

"It would only be fitting if this example were followed by the Sussexes and that fine words were followed by constructive attitudes."

He said: "This would apply to Harry’s memoir and to their forthcoming Netflix documentary.

"The Queen was highly admired in the United States and the Sussexes would also be respected if they took a more constructive attitude to the monarchy."