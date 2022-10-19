Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of hunger crisis in Kenya on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra shares glimpses of Kenya on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra posted a video on Instagram during her visit to Kenya as UNICEF's global goodwill ambassador for children's rights in which she could be seen visiting a camp for malnourished kids.



The video showed how malnourished children are taken care of in an area like Kenya where there is such a scarcity of health facilities. The video showed Priyanka in a blue t-shirt and a matching cap moving around the camp where malnourished children were being checked.

Priyanka wrote in the caption, "When the children deviate from the (growth) chart, it means they are stunted, wasting, and those words are anyway just really difficult to hear when it comes to a child. But that is how you describe malnutrition. It is literally the wasting away of a child and being stunted.”

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Kenya and has appealed to people across the world to support UNICEF in its fight against the hunger crisis in Kenya.

