Farah Khan calls Dubai an 'incidental city' as she unexpectedly meets BFF Sania Mirza

The best friend duo have made numorous on-screen appearances together like: 'Koffee With Karan and The Kapil Sharma Show'

Farah Khan surprisingly run into best friend Sania Mirza in Dubai, shares picture with the famous tennis player of India.

The two ladies flashed their million dollar smile in the picture. Farah wore a black and grey outfit. While, Sania could be seen wearing a white dress.

Khan captioned the post: “We r just happy to meet… the city is incidental @mirzasanir.”

Mirza also commented on the picture, wrote: “Love you” with a heart emoticon.



Farah Khan and Sania Mirza have been friends for a long time now. They have made appearances at different shows together like; the duo appeared in the fifth season of Koffee With Karan and The Kapil Sharma Show.

As per NDTV, Farah recently took off to Dubai in order to celebrate actor Sanjay Kapoor’s birthday. The choreographer has been sharing pictures on and off from her Dubai trip.