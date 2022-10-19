Meghan Markle shares her embarrassing moment

Meghan Markle has revealed her embarrassing moment during her new interview with an American magazine.



The Duchess of Sussex was "dreading" her sit-down chat with socialite Paris Hilton as she had preconceived judgements about the blonde star.



Meghan sat with the American TV star onto her Archetype podcast, where the pair discussed the star’s image as a "bimbo" and feeling "objectified by misrepresentation."

Speaking of the interview, Harry's wife told Variety: "I spoke to Paris Hilton last week. I told her at the beginning that I was the most nervous about her interview."

Lilibet's mom added: "I was embarrassed to admit it, but I’ve had a judgment about her that’s based on everything I’ve seen, and I don’t like to come from a place of judgment."