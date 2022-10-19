Wendy Williams EXCITED about upcoming projects after returning home from wellness facility

Wendy Williams is now home and recovering after returning to rehab to focus on 'health issues after a streak of erratic behavior and claims of substance abuse.

'Wendy is excited about the road ahead and looking forward to releasing her many projects,' the former talk show host's publicist Shawn Zanotti said in a statement to E! News on Tuesday.



Zanotti continued: 'She wants to say, "thank you to my fans for your love, support and many prayers, I am back and better than ever."'

Zanotti confirmed last month to The Sun that Williams had entered a 'wellness facility' in an effort to 'manage her overall health issues.'

She was 'being treated by a team of some of the best doctors in the world,' Zanotti told the outlet, adding that Williams was preparing 'for a major comeback for the next level in her career with The Wendy Experience Podcast.'

Williams has past been in treatment at locations in New York and Florida.



