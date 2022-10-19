Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Eugenie goes all Hollywood as she steps out with A-lister

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Eugenie has bee seen having lunch with A-lister as her circle of celebrity friends grows.
Princess Eugenie was spotted stepping out of an Italian restaurant in Notting Hill, Chucs, accompanied by model and designer Camila Alves.
In the pictures, shared by some media outlets, the two can be seen walking arm-in-arm and sharing a warm hug. The two also shared a similar fashion sense as they were both wearing camel coats for their outing.
Ms Alves is well-linked to Hollywood as she is the wife of Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey. It isn't clear how the pair know each other, but they are both involved in charities. Eugenie is known to be friend with a number of celebrities, including singer Ellie Goulding.
