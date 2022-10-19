How much alimony will Kim Kardashian get from Kanye West?

How much alimony Kim Kardashian will get from Kanye West?

Kanye West is on the verge of divorce from Kim Kardashian, though speculations are rife that how much can it cost the billionaire rapper on the divorce settlement.

Per PageSix, the Donda rapper has filed a 'declaration of disclosure,' typically filed when a divorce is a few steps away from being settled.

Further, the scanning of the documents also revealed that Yeezy's founder has given all his financial information to the reality star.



To make his case strong, Ye also roped in an A-list lawyer, Robert Stephan Cohen, known for representing billionaires in divorce cases.

The former couple has reportedly agreed to divide their multi-billion dollar empire, however, Kanye West's recent fresh attacks on Kim Kardashian may throw a spanner in the work.



It has not been revealed yet how much the billionaire rapper will give to the mother of their children in alimony.

Moreover, Kardashian is “very upset” about West's behavior, and the 41-yar-old knows “everyone is now seeing for themselves” what was the “catalyst for the divorce.”

Our insider close to the Kardashian added, “felt it was best to end the marriage when she realized she could no longer help someone that didn’t want to be helped.”



