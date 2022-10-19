Meghan Markle says 'I grew as the smart one'

Meghan Markle, in her latest interview with an American magazine, has admitted she didn’t grow up pretty, saying "I grew up as the smart one."

The Duchess of Sussex has described her real personality during an in-depth interview for the latest edition of American magazine Variety.

When asked she not grow pretty, the Duchess responded as saying: "I grew up as the smart one. So much of what I ended up thinking about, when I thought about Paris, was envy and judgment — two of the most dangerous things."

She continued: "But then you hear about her trauma and her life and her buying into this persona. Ultimately, I told her, 'I’m really sorry that I judged you.' I wanted her to be safe and comfortable. I told her I wasn’t looking for a 'gotcha' moment. I want a 'got you' moment, where we get you."