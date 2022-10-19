Meghan Markle feels she was ‘too grand’ for ‘mediocre’ acting gigs

File Footage

Meghan Markle warned against bashing her past acting jobs since ‘no one made her do it’.



This revelation has been made by royal commentator and author Angela Levin.

She began by admitting to The Sun, “Meghan did it for so long. She thinks 'it's a terrible thing what they got women to do, she was valued for her beauty not her brains.”



“She grabbed the jobs because she didn't have any other ones. Meghan didn't have to do it, nobody made her,” she also added.

“If she's got the brains, why didn't she think: 'this is about beauty and I'm not doing it'.”

“She did it. She did it with lots of different companies over a while because it was her way of earning money. Meghan doesn't want to admit that because she thinks she's too grand for it."