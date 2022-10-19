Will Meghan Markle ‘ever’ let Archie, Lilibet become actors after ‘Deal or No Deal’?

File Footage

Meghan Markle recently sat down for a candid chat about her children's future and whether she'd support their interest in pursuing acting.



These revelations have been made by Meghan Markle herself, in her most recent interview with Variety magazine.

When asked what her thoughts would be regarding Archie and Lilibet’s possible acting careers in the future, she exclaimed, “Great!” especially since “When you become a parent, you genuinely want your kids to find the things that bring them complete joy.”



“They’re our kids, obviously, and they’re part of a legacy and a tradition and a family that will have other expectations. But I want them to be able to carve out their own path. If it’s the entertainment industry, great. And also, good luck.”

“There are so many people that will talk about what opened the door for my children. But it still takes talent and a lot of grit. We’re creating multidimensional, interesting, kind, creative people. That’s who our kids are.”