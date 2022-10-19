'Pathaan teaser' hashtag trends on Twitter, teaser might release on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday

Shah Rukh Khan might have revealed a bit about the teaser/trailer release of his upcoming film Pathaan in a live Instagram session, therefore the fans are going crazy now.
The Twitter fans have been making Pathaan Teaser hashtag trending on the social media platform.
One of the fans wrote: “2nd November Idol Megamaster SRK birthday and also confirm of #PathaanTeaser Srkians feeling very emotional. Aapna time shuru @iamsrk King of Bollywood.”
Meanwhile, another fan wrote: “@PathaanTeaser in 2 weeks! Super excited.”
One more netizen posted: “Seen or unseen? Is that confirm #PathaanTeaser on Birthday Only. If not make it please @iamsrk. We Want #PathaanTeaser on your birthday only #Pathaan.”
According to reports, the teaser of SRK’s much-awaited film Pathaan is expected to release on November 2, which happens to be SRK’s birthday.
Shah Rukh, on Instagram live session, when asked about the teaser/trailer release, said: “Well even I am excited about Pathaan’s trailer and it is likely to come out sometime in November or December. But I am not sure as the team is currently working very hard to complete the film.”
As per IndiaToday reports, Pathaan is a Siddharth Anand’s directorial film featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles. The film is set to release on January 25th, 2023.
