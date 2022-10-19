Meghan Markle calls Prince Harry 'brilliant dad' in family confession

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are setting their eyes to have another baby.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who shared children Archie and Lilibet, are aiming for baby number 3.

A source tells Closer Magazine: The pair are said to be "very open to expanding their family" and that "one more to the mix" would be "wonderful" for Harry and Meghan, a source has revealed to Closer.

"They're both very open to expanding their family and would love it to happen, and for Archie and Lili to have another sibling.

"It's a dream come true to be a family of four, but adding one more to the mix would be even more wonderful.

"Meghan’s healthy, Harry is a brilliant dad, their marriage just keeps on getting stronger and they’ve taken to parenthood like ducks to water."

Meghan and Harry tied the knot in 2018. The couple welcomed their son in 2019 and daughter in 2021.