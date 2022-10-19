Meghan Markle 'staggered' by Paris Hilton account of abuse

Meghan Markle is shaken by Paris Hilton's story of abuse.

Paris opened up about her horrible boarding school experience, leading up to mental health struggles.

Speaking about the first night in her school, the socialite revealed: “As soon as I walked in, they brought me into a room with male and female staff and three of the other students, and had me take off all of my clothes, and do a strip search in front of all of these people,” she suggested.

“Right then and there I knew this was not a normal school. Then, [I remember] just walking around and showing me the rules and looking at all of the kids, everybody was just a zombie.”

She added: “Everyday I was praying to God, ‘please just wake me up from this nightmare’... It was the most painful and horrific experience of my life, and it was for almost two years of my life.”

The Duchess, who was shocked to hear Paris' story, sympathized with the star.

“I can’t even imagine,” she replied. “I’m just so sorry that’s something that you’ve had to experience.

“That is an immense level of trauma, it’s staggering. I think anyone hearing that would never in a million years think that you of all people would find yourself in an environment like that," concluded Meghan.