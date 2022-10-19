Asia Cup: PCB warns Jay Shah's remark can impact ICC events in India

PCB is looking for a new CEO. — Twiter/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday officially responded to the statement by Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Jay Shah regarding the venue for Asia Cup 2023, warning it may affect Pakistan's participation in ICC events in India.

Shah, who is also the secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) — refused to visit Pakistan for the next season of the Asia Cup scheduled to take place in 2023.

"Neutral venue for Asia Cup is not unprecedented and we have decided that we will not travel to Pakistan," Jay Shah had said. "I have decided that we will play at a neutral venue.”

The PCB issued a statement in response which stated:

"The PCB has noted with surprise and disappointment of yesterday’s comments made by the ACC President Mr Jay Shah with regards to shifting of next year’s Asia Cup to a neutral venue."

It said that Shah made the statement unilaterally, without any discussion or consultation with the ACC member or the event host, PCB.

“After having presided over the ACC meeting during which Pakistan was awarded the ACC Asia Cup with an overwhelming support and response from the ACC Board Members, Mr Shah’s statement of shifting of the ACC Asia Cup has clearly been made unilaterally. This is contrary to the philosophy and spirit for which the Asian Cricket Council was formed in September 1983 – a united Asian cricket body to safeguard the interests of the its Members and organise, develop, and promote the game of cricket in Asia."

The PCB complained that it hasn't yet received any official communication or clarification from the ACC on Shah's statement.

The PCB underscored that the overall impact of such statements has the potential to affect Pakistan’s visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle, besides splitting the Asian and international cricketing communities.

It requested the ACC to convene an emergency meeting of its board members "as soon as practically possible" to discuss this important and sensitive matter.