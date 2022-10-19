Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘quickly seeing’ royalty is ‘bigger than her’

File Footage

Royal experts believe Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘finally’ going to learn that royalty is bigger than them’ and their brand might just ‘diminish’ as a result.



This revelation has been issued by Lord Taylor, in his interview with GB News.

He began by admitting, “I thought she was going to be fantastic for the Royal Family, especially in the Commonwealth.”

“This rift, I think, can only be bad for royalty. Time can be a great healer.”

“Hopefully they'll come back together again. I'm a great optimist, I mean, royalty is bigger than any individual.”

“I think Meghan and Harry will realise that as time goes on. Their brand will diminish, the Royal Family's brand will increase.”

Before concluding, Lord Taylor also addressed the recent complaints and claimed, “Their newsworthyness is based on complaining. That is what is so corrosive, in my opinion.”