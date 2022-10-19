Prince William, Kate Middleton likely to snub Meghan Markle, Harry during US visit

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are likely to do ‘everything in their power’ to distance themselves from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during their US visit in December.
A royal expert has claimed that a ‘fluffy reunion’ between previously dubbed ‘Fab Four’ is unlikely to be on the cards.
Prince and Princess of Wales are set to take part in the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit on December 2 in Boston.
The Express UK, quoting royal expert Kinsey Schofield, reported the royals are unlikely to meet while in the States.
She further said, “I really don't think a fluffy reunion is on the horizon.
“The Prince and Princess of Wales will likely do everything in their power to distance themselves from the California couple.
"They will want to keep the focus on Earthshot and quickly return home to their family for the holidays.”
Earlier, there were reports Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have agreed to mend fences.
