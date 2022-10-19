T20 World Cup: Shaheen's toe-crusher yorker leaves Afghan batter limping

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi bowling Afghanistan's opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz. — Twitter/screengrab

Pakistan's pace sensation made his return after a knee injury by delivering a deadly, toe-crusher yorker to an Afghan batter in a warm-up match at the ongoing T20 World Cup on Wednesday.



Shaheen has joined the national squad in Australia for the mega cricket event, making his much-anticipated comeback after recovery from a knee ligament injury. Afridi spent weeks in England to treat the injury to his right knee — sustained in the first Test against Sri Lanka in July — during a rigorous rehabilitation programme.

During today's match, the pacer bowled a furious yorker to Afghanistan's opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, leaving the batter limping. The toe-crusher not only dismissed Gurbaz but his teammate had to carry him back to the pavilion due to toe pain.

Pakistan fans became excited after they saw Shaheen in full rhythm. The left-arm pacer conceded just four runs with two wickets in his first spell of two overs. Later on, he finished with the figures of 2-29 in four overs.

Have a look at the reactions here:



