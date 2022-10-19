Archie ‘making’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle skip King Charles’ coronation?

Experts warn Archie may become the reason Prince Harry and Meghan Markle skip King Charles' coronation.

This possibility has been referenced by royal commentator and expert Duncan Larcombe, in his interview with Fabulous.

He began by saying, “As a non-working member of the Royal family, there is nothing to say Prince Harry must be at the Coronation.”

“But the fact it clashes with Archie’s birthday may well gift the Duke and Duchess of Sussex what they need.”

“It will ultimately come down to what happens between now and next May. If the rift remains, few would expect Harry to attend.”

“But if relations between them improve over the next six months then this is an event Charles will want both his sons to witness.”

Mr Duncan also went to allege that he ‘wouldn’t be surprised’ if the Sussexes decided to ‘skip celebrations’ with King Charles, for Archie.

“As things currently stand, I suspect Harry would be happier lighting his son’s birthday cake candles that day rather than sitting in the shadows of Westminster Abbey watching his father and brother take centre stage,” he added before concluding.