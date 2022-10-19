Red Velvet, IVE, (G)I-DLE dazzle audience at Genie Music Awards

Genie Music Awards has revealed the 2022 line-up list of performing artists on Tuesday.
On October 19, Soompi reported that Genie Music Awards officially revealed the 2022 girl group's first line-up of performing artists.
Red Velvet, IVE, and (G)I-DLE will be performing in the Genie Music Awards nights of 2022.
The upcoming show will be held in Incheon Namdong Gymnasium on November 8, after the break of two years.
The awards honor music videos that were released between October 1, 2021, and October 5, 2022.
The award show ceremony will have an in-person audience for the first time in three years.
Recently, Genie Music Awards disclosed the nominee's list of music videos and artists for 2022.
