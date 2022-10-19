 
close
Wednesday October 19, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Kate Middleton meets the midwife who helped her deliver Prince George and Charlotte

Kate Middleton meets the midwife who helped her deliver Prince George and Charlotte

By Web Desk
October 19, 2022
Kate Middleton meets the midwife who helped her deliver Prince George and Charlotte

The midwife who helped Kate Middleton deliver her two children was shocked when Princess of Wales spotted her during an activity.

The midwife, who helped her deliver Prince George and Princess Charlotte, was standing alongside other women to greet the Princess during an event.

Kate who was walking past the women stopped to meet and chat with the midwife when she recognized her.