Royal fans catch rare glimpse of Harry and Meghan’s photo on Queen Camilla’s table

File footage

Queen Consort Camilla clicked a picture with hundreds of Paddington Bear toys. However, royal fans spotted a rare glimpse of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in royal family photos.

The new Queen made a subtle nod for unity with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the latest picture amid Paddington Bear toys.

In the picture, the Queen Consort was seated on a couch and surrounded by Paddington and teddy bears in the Morning Room of Clarence House.

In the background on a table behind her were a collection of framed family photos, two taken at special occasions.

One of the pictures showed Camilla with King Charles, William and Kate, their three children, and with Harry and Meghan while they attended Prince Louis’ christening in 2019.

The picture frames spotted behind Camilla sweetly echo a display arranged in one of King Charles' meeting rooms at Buckingham Palace.

Camilla’s picture was shared by Buckingham Palace over the weekend to announce that the hundreds of Paddington bears left outside royal residences following the death of Queen Elizabeth will be donated to children's hospitals.