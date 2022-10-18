Pete Davidson looks ‘healthier’ after break up from Kim Kardashian

Fans are convinced that a positive change in Pete Davidson’s health is evident following his breakup from Kim Kardashian.

The Saturday Night Live alum’s all-smiles photo with a fan girl has been making rounds on social media.

Clicked in New Jersey, the photo shows the 28-year-old dressed down in baggy blue jeans and a grey pullover while he kept a huge grin on his face.

Taking to Reddit, fans claimed that Pete looks much ‘brighter’ now that he has 'escaped the stress' from dating The Kardashians star.

"he looks a lot lighter and healthier now that he's not with kim," one person said.

Another wrote: "looks happy without the stresses of kim," while a third claimed: "She sucked the soul outta him."

A fourth expressed: “OH MY GOD, how cute is this," while a different person wrote: "I’m a fan of Pete, warts and all. I think he’s a generally good role model for people with BPD. Which can be hard to find."