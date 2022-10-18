Britney Spears details abuse allegations against dad Jamie: ‘trying to kill me’

Britney Spears has recently alleged that her father Jamie was “trying to kill her” in a new audio released on Twitter.



On Monday, the Grammy-winning singer revealed that she had to go through MRIs during early days of conservatorship.

“I had three MRIs before I went to that place, I wasn't complaining about anything, I was just told I had to go, it was my dad and I had no rights at the time, so I basically had to,” said Spears.

The Toxic crooner recalled being placed in the MRI machine for 30 minutes at the age of eight to check her “cyst”. However, she shared that they put her in the machine for an hour during her conservatorship, .

“To me, the whole thing didn't make sense – the isolation, the nurses, the vials of blood, the constant communication,” remarked the songstress.

Spears noted, “The hardest thing is to know that they were just being mean and that I really felt like my dad was trying to kill me and I hope he burns in hell.”

Next up, the singer-songwriter posted a series of tweets in which she asked for “justice” and “believed in legal consequences” for all those who had “abused” or “punished” her for “no reason at all”.

Here are tweets.







